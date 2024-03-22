FREE Property Safety Training for Tri-Cities Landlords on April 19th

Calling all Tri-Cities landlords! You're invited to training to keep your properties safe.

Local Police Departments are hosting a regional Landlord Training day on Friday, April 19th in Kennewick. The training will provide everything to equip you in making your rental properties safer. Police Departments from Richland, Pasco, West Richland, and Kennewick will be on hand for this special training.

Make plans to attend on Friday, April 19th at the Kennewick Police Department.

This training will equip landlords with tools and understanding to help make their properties safer! If you are a landlord in Kennewick, Richland, Pasco or West Richland this training is FREE.

'Keeping Illegal Activity Out of Rental Properties' is the goal of this training.

You'll learn about landlord/tenant rights, code enforcement, gang recognition, drug recognition, and more to keep your rental properties safe. Have all your questions answered. Know your rights as a landlord in our community. How to keep properties safe from gangs and drug activity is an issue landlords are facing more and more in today's world.

Landlords must register by April 11th to secure a spot in this training day.

Keeping illegal activity out of your rental property will be the addressed at the one-day training from 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Kennewick Police Department, 211 West 6th Avenue. Participants will need to attend the entire training to receive a completion certificate. You can register by clicking the button below.

