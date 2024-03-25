Felon Climbs Tree In Attempt To Escape Benton County Deputies

I've talked to a number of law enforcement professionals over the years and heard many stories about interesting calls they've responded to over their careers. I can say without reservation, I've never heard a story like this.

It began Saturday with Benton County Sheriff Deputies tracking a stolen vehicle down OIE (Old Inland Empire) Highway. Instead of pulling over, the driver of the stolen car decided to ditch his ride and try to get away on foot. This is where it got more interesting.

Deputies continued after the suspect on foot, going through multiple yards in the process. At some point the suspect decided it would be a good idea to climb a tree...literally. The suspect scaled the tree as his attempt to escape continued.

He jumped down and climbed a few more fences (with deputies still in pursuit). At this time BCSO's finest were boxing the suspected car thief in as assistance was arriving from the West Richland and Prosser Police departments.

Benton County Deputies eventually caught up to the man and took him into custody on multiple felony charges without further incident. That wasn't all for the surprises though. It turns out the suspect also had a firearm in the allegedly stolen vehicle.

Those felonies the man was charged with weren't the first of his criminal career, and as a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to have a firearm in his possession. He may have a lengthy stay in the Benton County bed and breakfast in his future.