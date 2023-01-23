We Know It’s Your Poo! WA Police Tease Crappy Thief to Surrender

A Washington State thief had a crappy idea that identified him to the police and will ultimately leave him in deep...well you know.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Washington Thief With Poop for Brains

They use the term dumb criminal all the time, "butt" never has there been a more accurate description. This butthead thief decided to break into the Tukwila Community Center last Monday night. He got into the Administration Office and stole a laptop, an Ipad, and a charger. Then he did something really stupid.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Two Crappy Ideas

There are two different things that the thief did that night that will end up leading to him getting caught. First, the thief decided to leave a big pile of feces in a sink for the police to find. Maybe he had to go really, really bad. Maybe the thief wanted to leave behind a "calling card". That big pile of poop would not have been as important if the second big mistake had never happened.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Piece That Ties All the Crap Together

While the thief was still at the Tukwila Community Center, they took the time to merge the stolen apple laptop account with their own account. That makes it really easy for police to track them down and recover the Community Center's stuff. They also have DNA evidence with the generous feces deposit the thief left at the scene to prove their case. The funny thing is, even though the police now know the identity of the poop bandit, they are giving them a chance to turn themselves in.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Wash Your Hands, Then Come to the Station

Even though police now know the identity of the thief, they want them to surrender instead. They posted on the Tukwila Police Facebook account that the "suspect is encouraged to (wash his hands with soap) then come down to our station." They feel this would save everyone time if he just returned the items to the Community Center, and then discussed his options with them. I guarantee all of his options are crappy! See the entire post by clicking here.