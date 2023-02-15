Phrases That Only Make Sense if You Live in Washington

Photo by Pavł Polø on Unsplash

Up here in Washington, life ain't too bad. We have a beautiful coast that could disappear in a tsunami and beautiful forests that could go up in flames after a baby gender reveal party. What we lack in ingenious ways to make a pizza, we make up for with our exports of coffee and apples.

"How's the pass?"

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash
When someone asks about "the pass," they are asking if driving to Seattle from eastern Washington will require studded tires and white-knuckling the steering wheel. In most cases "the pass" is Snoqualmie Pass, although there are many more in Washington.

"The Clink"

Photo by Jose M on Unsplash
Even though it's gone through several names, starting with Qwest Field, Lumen Field was referred to as the Clink for the several seasons it was called CenturyLink Field.

"The sound"

Photo by Jessie Chou on Unsplash
Nope, we don't have an affinity for The Sound of Music to the degree that we give it a nickname. The sound, of course, is Puget Sound.

"Safeco"

Photo by Sung Shin on Unsplash
Even though it's been T-Mobile Park for a few seasons now, everyone still calls the Mariners' home ballpark Safeco Field.

"King Inslee"

Getty Images
"King Inslee" is the nickname given to Governor Jay Inslee by Washingtonians who don't necessarily want to have a beer with him.

"The Sonics"

Getty Images
It's been too long since Seattle had a basketball team. They used to have a good one, too. The Seattle Supersonics were the team that drafted Kevin Durant. They left for Oklahoma City a couple of seasons later.

"Craft beer"

Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash
Where some people would say IPA, we just call it beer. The commercials for beer festivals call it craft beer.

"Seattle dog"

Getty Images
This is the best way to have a hot dog. A Seattle dog has cream cheese and grilled onions on it instead of ketchup and mustard.

