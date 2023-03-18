Tri-Cities Hit & Run Victim 0n WA-240 is Asking for Eyewitness Info

A woman from Tri-Cities is asking for eyewitness help identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run accident on WA-240 last Friday (3/17/23).

Tri-Cities Woman Asking for Witness Dashcam Footage on Social Media

Does everyone hate hit & run drivers as much as I do? A woman is now asking for help identifying a car she says allegedly merged into her causing an accident on WA-240 last Friday.

When and Where

The accident happened around 12:35 pm on Friday, March 17th. She describes a silver sedan merging into her, causing a spin-out just after the Steptoe/Columbia Park Trail on-ramp.

The driver fled the scene and the victim is asking on a local Facebook forum if anyone saw the accident or has evidence to help identify the hit & run driver that hit her.

Asking for Dashcam Video or Eyewitnesses

The woman is asking if anyone saw the accident or if anyone had evidence like dashcam footage or video to help identify the silver sedan that allegedly caused the accident. If you were driving in that area around the time of day and have a dashcam, please take a second to check the footage and see if you have any evidence.

If you have any information about this accident, contact the Kennewick Police, the Richland Police, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, or the Washington State Patrol. You can also contact the victim through Facebook by clicking here.

The Full Facebook Post

I know it's a long shot, but if anyone here happened to witness/get dashcam footage of the accident I was in today, 3/17 around 12:45 pm on WB240 just past Steptoe/Columbia Park Trail, please let me know. A gray sedan tried to merge into me, caused me to spin out, then they took off. Thanks in advance. See the full post in the Tri-Cities Bad Driver Shaming forum here.