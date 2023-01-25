There are certain experiences that make living in the Tri-Cities a joy. You could call this a little local bucketlist or the itinerary for the rest of your life. Make some memories and dig into what the Tri-Cities has to offer that you may not find anywhere else!

Try the Magic Fries at Frost Me Sweet

I'll never forget Frost Me Sweet for the rest of my life. You may be asking if it's the Magic Man Fries or the paninis. No, it's the cupcakes. Just kidding. While these are all so amazing, Frost Me Sweet was actually the location where I proposed to my wife. But, yes the Magic Fries are amazing and it's all because of their magic man sauce. Yes. It's a garlic sauce that gives the garlic fries at Safeco Field (I ain't saying it) a run for their money.

Dip a Porter's Real BBQ sausage in their mustard

So everybody raves about the brisket at Porter's but here's the thing you should know; it's actually their sausage that could be made of meat gold. The house-made sauces are delish, of course, so that sausage better touch the mustard at least once. Trust me.

Eat lunch at a taco truck in a parking lot

No lie, some of the best food in Tri-Cities comes out of trucks. There's this one truck in particular that always has a line outside and then people sit and eat their lunch. It's all happening in a gas station parking lot, mind you. But when the food's that good, you aren't too concerned with the decor.

Go to a Tri-City Americans or Tri-City Dust Devils game

No list of Tri-Cities activities can go without a mention of the local sports. The Americans and Dust Devils are beloved by their hometown. In their respective leagues, the Tri-City teams have among the best atmospheres.

Take in the sights and sips of a wine cruise with Water2Wine

I may have lived too long in the Tri-Cities to wholeheartedly understand what makes it so great to visitors. You really think this area is beautiful, I used to think when I saw big groups of tourists. Not to mention the whole... wine thing. But I saw the light the first time I took a wine cruise. There's something about cruising along the water and seeing your home from a perspective you really see, while of course sipping on a fine local wine.

Go antique-ing at the Uptown in Richland or in Downtown Kennewick

If there weren't Targets in the Tri-Cities, I'd still go broke by visiting all of the antique stores.

Take a jetski under the Blue Bridge

We spend so much time going over the Blue Bridge yet few of us have gone under the Blue Bridge. Trust me, it's quite the experience.