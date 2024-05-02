The description says the bear was eating them one at a time in front of a group of kids "like chicken nuggets."

Woodland Park Zoo Bear Eats Duckings in Front of Children

I love taking my kids to the zoo to help teach them about nature, but some recent visitors to a popular Seattle zoo got a disturbing lesson first-hand lesson. Families left the Woodland Park Zoo disturbed after seeing a bear in an exhibit eat multiple baby ducklings inside one of the zoo exhibits. A video of the encounter was filmed of the 2-year-old brown bear named Juniper walking around one of the deep pools next to a huge viewing exhibit window when she spotted a family of ducks in the water. The crowd that had gathered could tell the ducks were in danger as soon as the ducks grabbed the bear's attention. Ah Oh...Ah oh, one person can be heard as the crowd notices the bear closing in on the duckling family. Parents can be heard nervously laughing in the video as they sense what is probably about to happen to the ducklings.

The Bear Eats the Ducklings One at a Time

The bear slowly walks into the water and moves to the mama duck and her ducklings, which were too small to have even a small chance to get away. The bear easily grabs each duckling one at a time and eats them in front of the terrified group of kids watching from inches away. The families try to bang on the window to distract the brown bear, but Juniper already has its eyes on a snack and was laser-focused on the ducklings. One lady in the crowd can be heard talking to the bear, "Hey buddy, can you leave them alone, can we not." The woman doesn't get to finish the sentence before Juniper gabs another duckling and starts chewing inches from the glass viewing area. A little girl screams "That is not nice mama" as another child starts crying as she says "She's eating the babies." I bet families had an interesting conversation about "The Laws of Nature" as soon as they left the zoo exhibit. Watch the video posted directly below.