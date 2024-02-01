New SCAM: Washington Police Warn “Lieutenant Latrot” is NOT Real

A familiar scam with a new twist seems to be spreading through Washington State and you need to know the new details.

Washington State Police Warn of New Twist to a Familiar Phone Scam

The Bremerton Police Department has been getting reports about a person claiming to be an officer with the force. The caller says they are Lieutenant Latrot and that they have an urgent matter to discuss. Concerned citizens have both received recorded messages and taken calls from the man pretending to be an officer. The police department wants the public to be aware of the scam and says in a statement, "Please do not engage with this person or any similar phone calls." They warn that the scammer could be using other made-up names or calling different areas inside of Washington State.

What Should You Do During a Scam Phone Call?

The only thing that you need to do when you realize the call is a scam is hang up the phone immediately. Make sure not to give them any information they could use against you including financial or personal. If you desire, at a later time you can report the incident to your local police department with the basic details like the phone number, the date, and the time. See the release from the Bremerton Police Department below.