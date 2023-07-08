Vehicle Fire on I-90 Near Horse Monument Burns Over 100 Acres

A vehicle fire on I-90 eastbound near Wildhorse Monument in Grant County sparked a brush fire that grew over 100 acres Saturday.

At 8:09 a.m., 32-year-old Mauricio Melgarejo Migues from Lake Worth, Florida, was pulling a trailer with his white 2019 Ford truck when the vehicle suddenly caught fire.

At MP 140.5, Melgarejo Migues pulled to the side of the road, with the fire spreading into nearby brush.

Around 10:45 a.m., the fire was contained. Eastbound I-90 was temporarily reduced to one lane around that time.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the fire was last measured at 107 acres.

No one was injured and no structures were threatened.

Washington State Patrol states that an unknown mechanical failure caused the fire.