Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities

Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities

Getty Images

The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door.

Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.

Popeyes is delivering in Tri-Cities

I, like many people, order delivery. It's easy, it's convenient, and it's expensive. We all have a price we are willing to pay for our own laziness and mine is pretty, pretty high.

Getty Images
loading...

Since their grand opening, I had been waiting for the hype surrounding Popeyes to cool down. The food is amazing, yes, but I realize now that waiting 4 hours for a chicken sandwich may be a bad look for me. My wife delivered some very good news to me this afternoon.

DoorDash screenshot
loading...

The delivery time for Popeyes on DoorDash isn't much unlike most restaurants on the app. You'll have to check delivery availability for your home on the app, but you should be in the clear if you live in Kennewick.

Getty Images
loading...

What's your favorite fast food restaurant? I like a good chicken sandwich anywhere I can get it. I'm also a well-documented burger enthusiast. Let us know your favorites on our app!

10 Food Places in the Tri-Cities That Should Go Nationwide

Here are 10 Tri-Cities Washington places to eat that should go nationwide

The 12 Deadliest Serial Killers in Washington State's Bloody History

Every state is known for something. Florida has swamps and beautiful weather, Iowa has wrestling and corn, New York has Manhattan and Brooklyn-style pizza, Maryland has crabcakes. Washington has apples, wine, IPAs, and serial killers. This article is not meant to glorify these evil people in any way, just shed some light on a bizarre Washington truth. From Bundy to the Green River Killer, these are twelve of the deadliest killers in Washington state history.
Filed Under: Tri-Cities
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA