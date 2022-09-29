Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities

The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door.

Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.

Popeyes is delivering in Tri-Cities

I, like many people, order delivery. It's easy, it's convenient, and it's expensive. We all have a price we are willing to pay for our own laziness and mine is pretty, pretty high.

DoorDash Raises Estimate For Initial Public Offering Getty Images loading...

Since their grand opening, I had been waiting for the hype surrounding Popeyes to cool down. The food is amazing, yes, but I realize now that waiting 4 hours for a chicken sandwich may be a bad look for me. My wife delivered some very good news to me this afternoon.

DoorDash screenshot DoorDash screenshot loading...

The delivery time for Popeyes on DoorDash isn't much unlike most restaurants on the app. You'll have to check delivery availability for your home on the app, but you should be in the clear if you live in Kennewick.

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Getty Images loading...

What's your favorite fast food restaurant? I like a good chicken sandwich anywhere I can get it. I'm also a well-documented burger enthusiast. Let us know your favorites on our app!

