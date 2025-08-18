The Pasco Fiery Foods Pepper Contest Turns Up the Heat This September

If you’ve ever said, “I like it hot”, well, September will be your chance to prove it.

Get our free mobile app

Coming Saturday, September 13, 2025, Pasco is turning up the temperature with its annual Fiery Foods Pepper Eating Contest at Peanuts Park, in the heart of downtown. This isn’t your average food festival contest.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Heat is On with Yearly Spicy Showdown in Pasco

This isn’t just a contest; it is a battle of bravery, taste buds, and maybe even common sense. Round after round, participants will go from “That’s got a kick” to “Why did I agree to this?” as peppers escalate from mild to lava-hot hot mouth-melting.

The best part, honestly, is the team pride in the event. Any organization can send its spiciest rep into the pepper pit, backed by a rowdy cheer squad ready to chant through the flames. The champion will earn bragging rights, a commemorative medal, and some serious Tri-Cities street cred.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Cluckin’ Hot Wing Challenge is New This Year

Already conquered the peppers, or maybe wings are more your thing? Thanks to Pasco Wingstop, there’s a brand new Cluckin’ Hot Wing Challenge debuting this year. Same idea as the peppers with max heat, major glory, but this time in chicken form.

Get our free mobile app

Between the contests, the festival has lots of other things going on.

Live music

Spicy food vendors

Games and family-friendly fun

Ice cream, milk, and paramedics (just in case)

Organizations must register their pepper (or wing) warrior by August 21st by contacting Alexandrea Contreras at contrerasa@pasco-wa.gov. Just send their name, phone number, and email. But act fast because spots are limited and fill up fast!

It is a “hot” ticket.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy