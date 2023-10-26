Epic Night: Stapleton, Nelson, Crow at T-Mobile Park
Seattle is getting ready for an amazing country summer, as Chris Stapleton, with special guests Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow, will play at the T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 27, 2024!
We're excited to announce this history-making concert as three country legends unite to give Seattle a night it will remember forever.
How To Get Tickets For The Stapleton, Nelson, and Crow Concert
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 3rd, at 10am Pacific Time. You can buy your tickets at TicketMaster.com.
So who's playing?
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton has won 8 Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music awards, and 14 Country Music Association awards. He's one of the most well-known country song-writers with hits that include "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Traveller."
Willie Nelson
What country music fan doesn't know the great Willie Nelson? From "Always on My Mind" to "Crazy," Nelson's music has become a part of the American spirit. The 90-year-old is still crooning country to this day.
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow is a 2023 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and has spanned multiple music genres with her unmistakable voice. We can only hope she'll perform "Lonely Alone" with Willie at the concert!
As you can see, this concert can't be missed. Remember to get your tickets on Friday, November 3rd starting 10am PT!
