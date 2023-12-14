Seattle Kraken Unveil New Sweaters Ahead of Winter Classic

The Seattle Kraken have released their sweaters for the 2024 Winter Classic.

On New Year's Day 2024, Seattle's National Hockey League (NHL) team will skate against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the open air under a northwest sky at T-Mobile Park, the home of baseball's Seattle Mariners.

This year's game is unique in several ways. It will be the first time the tournament is played in the Pacific Northwest, featuring the league's two newest clubs: Seattle and Las Vegas.

Seattle's Winter Classic Sweaters

The Kraken selected a timeless look with a red "S" and stripes that harken back to the historic Seattle Metropolitans who won the 1917 Stanley Cup.

Las Vegas's Winter Classic Sweaters

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have also dropped their sweaters for the game. The Golden Knights sweaters are supposed to represent a more western frontier motif that acknowledges the city's wild west past.

About the Winter Classic

The Winter Classic has become one of the NHL's premiere events. Since 2008, the league has played a regular season outdoors at an iconic professional baseball, football, or college. Stadium. Past venues have included Boston's Fenway Park, Chicago's Wrigley Field, and Notre Dame and Michigan (University) Stadium.

The First NHL Winter Classic

The first NHL Winter Classic was played in Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo Bills home in the National Football League. The Pittsburgh Penguins would top the Buffalo Sabers 2-1 in an exciting shootout.