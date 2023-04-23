The Cinderella season for the Seattle Kraken continues.

Saturday's loss at home, however, gives a Stanley Cup Playoff edge to the defending champs Colorado Avalanche, who now lead the series 2 games to 1.

Seattle Kraken Lose Home Playoff, Avalanche Lead Series 2-1

It was the first time in about a century that a Seattle Hockey team hosted a Playoff game. That was the Seattle Metropolitans. Now, the Seattle Kraken, in their second NHL season have one home playoff game under their belt. Unfortunately, it didn't wind up as a win.

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Colorado Avalanche played like defending champs and spoiled Seattle's home playoff opener by a score of 6-4. The Next game comes Monday in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken would love to grab a win at home and even the series at 2 games each before returning to Colorado for Game 5.

Game 5 is on Wednesday, April 26th. If necessary, game 6 would come back to Seattle, and, if necessary, game 7 would wrap up the series in Colorado.

SEATTLE KRAKEN HOST 1ST STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF GAME