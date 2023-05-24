Concerts in Washington State you might want to see in June.
I love live music so I thought I would put together a list of shows that would be fun to go to in June. So, let's get started.
Thu, 7:00 PM, JUN 01, 2023, The Cure, The Twilight Sad
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
Fri, 7:00 PM, JUN 02, 2023, Garbage, Metric, Noel Gallagher, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA
Fri, 8:00 PM, JUN 02, 2023, WAR
Suquamish Clearwater Casino Event Center - Suquamish, WA
This is a blast from my past, it will be a fun show.
Sat, 7:00 PM, JUN 03, 2023, Garbage, Metric, Noel Gallagher, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA
Sat, 7:30 PM, JUN 03, 2023, Hell's Belles: The World Famous All-Female AC/DC Tribute Band
Historic Everett Theatre - Everett, WA
This is a super show, if you love AC/DC you will love this band.
Sun, 7:00 PM, JUN 04, 2023, Ringo Starr, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
Always a great show.
Fri, 7:00 PM, JUN 09, 2023, Elvis Costello, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, The Imposters
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
Sat, 7:30 PM, JUN 10, 2023, Randy Hansen's Tribute to Jimi Hendrix
Historic Everett Theatre - Everett, WA
If you love Jimi Hendrix, you must see this show at least one time in your life.
Mon, 7:30 PM, JUN 12, 2023, Seal, The Buggles
Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA
I can’t help it, I still like Seal.
Thu, 7:00 PM, JUN 15, 2023, Allen Stone, Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart
Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA
It won’t matter if you like country music or not. Try to see Chris Stapleton.
Sat, 12:00 AM, JUN 17, 2023, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Friday
AFI, Afrorack, Andy C, ARMNHMR, Audien, Baby Keem, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Blossom, Bonnaroo, Born Dirty, Charley Crockett, Cid, Dillon Francis, Eli Brown, Fleet Foxes, Flosstradamus, Gene Farris, Griz, Hairitage, Hannah Wants, James Hype, Jessica Audiffred, Joshwa, Joyryde, Justin Hawkins, Kai Wachi, Kaleena Zanders, Kendoll, Kendrick Lamar, LUCII, Malaa, Marshmello, Martin Ikin, Mersiv, Miane, Morgan Wade, NGHTMRE, Noah Kahan, Portugal. The Man, Ravenscoon, Ray Volpe, RemK, Rina Sawayama, Riot Ten, Said The Sky, Sam Divine, SAYMYNAME, Ship Wrek, Shlump, SLANDER, SubDocta, Sub Focus, Subtronics, Sylvan Esso, Testpilot, Three 6 Mafia, Timmy Trumpet, Valentino Khan, Virtual Riot, Vulfpeck, Walker & Royce, Wax Motif, Whipped Cream, Zomboy
Gorge Amphitheatre - George, WA
Not my cup of tea but the “kids” will like it.
Sat, 5:45 PM, JUN 17, 2023, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Little Big Town
Lumen Field - Seattle, WA
What I said last time.
Sat, 7:00 PM, JUN 17, 2023, Chris Botti
Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA
Smooth jazz, I have a co-worker down the hall and to the left who will want to be there.
Sat, 8:30 PM, JUN 17, 2023, Jake Owen
Emerald Queen Casino - Tacoma, WA
Bro country?
Wed, 7:45 PM, JUN 21, 2023, Janet Jackson, Ludacris
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
I would love to see Janet, not so much Ludacris.
Thu, 7:30 PM, JUN 22-Sunday JUN 25, 2023, Judy Collins
Dimitrious Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA
June 23rd, 2023 at 6:30 PM, Taj Mahal Quartet and Los Lobos with North Mississippi Allstars
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
Taj Mahal always puts on a great show.
Sun, 7:30 PM, JUN 25, 2023, Blink-182, Destroy Boys, Turnstile
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
Fri, 6:30 PM, JUN 30, 2023, Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross, Nickelback
White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA
The “much maligned” Nickleback headlines the show.
There are lots of opportunities for live music this summer and I hope to bring them to you.