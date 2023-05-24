Concerts in Washington State you might want to see in June.

I love live music so I thought I would put together a list of shows that would be fun to go to in June. So, let's get started.

Thu, 7:00 PM, JUN 01, 2023, The Cure, The Twilight Sad

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Fri, 7:00 PM, JUN 02, 2023, Garbage, Metric, Noel Gallagher, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

Fri, 8:00 PM, JUN 02, 2023, WAR

Suquamish Clearwater Casino Event Center - Suquamish, WA

This is a blast from my past, it will be a fun show.

Sat, 7:00 PM, JUN 03, 2023, Garbage, Metric, Noel Gallagher, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA

Sat, 7:30 PM, JUN 03, 2023, Hell's Belles: The World Famous All-Female AC/DC Tribute Band

Historic Everett Theatre - Everett, WA

This is a super show, if you love AC/DC you will love this band.

Sun, 7:00 PM, JUN 04, 2023, Ringo Starr, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band



Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Always a great show.

Fri, 7:00 PM, JUN 09, 2023, Elvis Costello, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, The Imposters

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Sat, 7:30 PM, JUN 10, 2023, Randy Hansen's Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Historic Everett Theatre - Everett, WA

If you love Jimi Hendrix, you must see this show at least one time in your life.

Mon, 7:30 PM, JUN 12, 2023, Seal, The Buggles

Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

I can’t help it, I still like Seal.

Thu, 7:00 PM, JUN 15, 2023, Allen Stone, Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart

Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

It won’t matter if you like country music or not. Try to see Chris Stapleton.

Sat, 12:00 AM, JUN 17, 2023, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Friday

AFI, Afrorack, Andy C, ARMNHMR, Audien, Baby Keem, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Blossom, Bonnaroo, Born Dirty, Charley Crockett, Cid, Dillon Francis, Eli Brown, Fleet Foxes, Flosstradamus, Gene Farris, Griz, Hairitage, Hannah Wants, James Hype, Jessica Audiffred, Joshwa, Joyryde, Justin Hawkins, Kai Wachi, Kaleena Zanders, Kendoll, Kendrick Lamar, LUCII, Malaa, Marshmello, Martin Ikin, Mersiv, Miane, Morgan Wade, NGHTMRE, Noah Kahan, Portugal. The Man, Ravenscoon, Ray Volpe, RemK, Rina Sawayama, Riot Ten, Said The Sky, Sam Divine, SAYMYNAME, Ship Wrek, Shlump, SLANDER, SubDocta, Sub Focus, Subtronics, Sylvan Esso, Testpilot, Three 6 Mafia, Timmy Trumpet, Valentino Khan, Virtual Riot, Vulfpeck, Walker & Royce, Wax Motif, Whipped Cream, Zomboy

Gorge Amphitheatre - George, WA

Not my cup of tea but the “kids” will like it.

Sat, 5:45 PM, JUN 17, 2023, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Little Big Town

Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

What I said last time.

Sat, 7:00 PM, JUN 17, 2023, Chris Botti

Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA

Smooth jazz, I have a co-worker down the hall and to the left who will want to be there.

Sat, 8:30 PM, JUN 17, 2023, Jake Owen

Emerald Queen Casino - Tacoma, WA

Bro country?

Wed, 7:45 PM, JUN 21, 2023, Janet Jackson, Ludacris

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

I would love to see Janet, not so much Ludacris.

Thu, 7:30 PM, JUN 22-Sunday JUN 25, 2023, Judy Collins

Dimitrious Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA

June 23rd, 2023 at 6:30 PM, Taj Mahal Quartet and Los Lobos with North Mississippi Allstars

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Taj Mahal always puts on a great show.

Sun, 7:30 PM, JUN 25, 2023, Blink-182, Destroy Boys, Turnstile

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Fri, 6:30 PM, JUN 30, 2023, Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross, Nickelback

White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

The “much maligned” Nickleback headlines the show.

There are lots of opportunities for live music this summer and I hope to bring them to you.