Concerts in Washington State for May you might like to see. 

Alenate

May is coming and the concert season is starting to heat up. Here is a list of shows I think you may like to go to. 

Crowded House 

capitol/EMI
Paramount Theatre - SeattleWA, MAY 03, Wed, 8:00 PM, 2023 

Shinedown
Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA, MAY 06, Sat, 7:00 PM, 2023 

Reverend Horton Heat 

Artemis
El Corazon - Seattle, WA, MAY 06, Sat, 8:00 PM, 2023
Always a fun show.

Shinedown
Angel of The Winds Arena - Everett, WA, MAY 07, Sun, 7:00 PM, 2023 

 Reverend Horton Heat
Tracyton Movie House - Bremerton, WA , MAY 08, Mon, 8:00 PM, 2023 

Michael Mill
Great White & Slaughter
Snoqualmie Casino-Ballroom - Snoqualmie, WA , MAY 12, Fri, 8:00 PM, 2023 It’s a good way to get your Classic Rock on. 

 Seattle Rock Orchestra performs The Beatles: Abbey Road & Let it Be Abbey Road - Tribute to The Beatles, Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles,
Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA, MAY 13 & 14, Sat & Sun, 7:30PM, 2023
I would like to see this, it sounds like fun 
Peter Rivera: Singer/Drummer of Rare Earth '69-'75 

Rare Earth
Everett Theatre - Everett, WA , MAY 13, Sat, 7:30 PM, 2023
He has played in Wenatchee before. If you remember Rare Earth you don’t want to miss this. Always a great show.

Smokey Robinson
Legends Casino Event Center - Toppenish, WA , Sat, 8:00 PM, MAY 13, 2023
A legend, what else is there to say. 

The Guess Who
Pantages Theatre Tacoma - Tacoma, WA, Sun, 7:30 PM, MAY 14, 2023
I don’t know who is in the band at this point, but it could be fun. 

Richard Marx
Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA, Sun, 7:30 PM, MAY 14, 2023
Hello, ladies. 

Stocktastic
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: REMAIN IN LIGHT 

Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA , Tue, 8:00 PM, MAY 16, 2023
Jerry Harrison formerly of the Talking Heads and Adrian Belew most well-known as part of King Crimson. This will be a cool and eclectic show. 

Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers
White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA , Thu, 7:30 PM, MAY 18, 2023 

Jim Messina

Jasperilla Music

Everett Theatre - Everett, WA , Sat, 7:00 PM, MAY 20, 2023
Singer, songwriter, Guitarist, Producer, and one half of Loggins and Messina. This will be good. 

John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band
Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA , Sun, 7:30 PM, MAY 21, 2023
A classic rock “one hit wonder” with a great show. 

REO Speedwagon
Toyota Center Kennewick - Kennewick, WA, Tue, 7:30 PM, MAY 23, 2023 

Epic
REO Speedwagon
Muckleshoot Casino Events Center - Auburn, WA, Wed, 8:00 PM, MAY 24, 2023 

James Taylor
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA ,
Thu, 7:00 PM, MAY 25, 2023
Fri, 7:00 PM, MAY 26, 2023 

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Edmonds Center for the Arts - Edmonds, WA , Thu, 7:30 PM, MAY 25, 2023
Two blues legends. This will be a cool show. 

Joe Bonamassa 

J & R Adventures
The Capitol Theatre - WA - Yakima, WA , Fri, 8:00 PM, MAY 26, 2023
If you love great guitar players, you can’t miss this guy. 

Backroads Blues Festival Feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Joe Bonamassa
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA . Sun, 6:00 PM, MAY 28, 2023 

Alenate
Duran Duran 

Bastille, CHIC, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA, Wed, 7:00 PM, MAY 31, 2023 

A lot of great music to be had in May.

Comments
