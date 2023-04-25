Concerts in Washington State for May you might like to see. 

May is coming and the concert season is starting to heat up. Here is a list of shows I think you may like to go to.

Crowded House

capitol/EMI capitol/EMI loading...

Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA, MAY 03, Wed, 8:00 PM, 2023

Shinedown

Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA, MAY 06, Sat, 7:00 PM, 2023

Reverend Horton Heat

Artemis Artemis loading...

El Corazon - Seattle, WA, MAY 06, Sat, 8:00 PM, 2023

Always a fun show.



Shinedown

Angel of The Winds Arena - Everett, WA, MAY 07, Sun, 7:00 PM, 2023

Reverend Horton Heat

Tracyton Movie House - Bremerton, WA , MAY 08, Mon, 8:00 PM, 2023

Roll of Raffle Tickets Michael Mill loading...

Great White & Slaughter

Snoqualmie Casino-Ballroom - Snoqualmie, WA , MAY 12, Fri, 8:00 PM, 2023 It’s a good way to get your Classic Rock on.

Seattle Rock Orchestra performs The Beatles: Abbey Road & Let it Be Abbey Road - Tribute to The Beatles, Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles,

Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA, MAY 13 & 14, Sat & Sun, 7:30PM, 2023

I would like to see this, it sounds like fun

Peter Rivera: Singer/Drummer of Rare Earth '69-'75

Rare Earth Rare Earth loading...

Everett Theatre - Everett, WA , MAY 13, Sat, 7:30 PM, 2023

He has played in Wenatchee before. If you remember Rare Earth you don’t want to miss this. Always a great show.

Smokey Robinson

Legends Casino Event Center - Toppenish, WA , Sat, 8:00 PM, MAY 13, 2023

A legend, what else is there to say.

The Guess Who

Pantages Theatre Tacoma - Tacoma, WA, Sun, 7:30 PM, MAY 14, 2023

I don’t know who is in the band at this point, but it could be fun.

Richard Marx

Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA, Sun, 7:30 PM, MAY 14, 2023

Hello, ladies.

455695111 Stocktastic loading...

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: REMAIN IN LIGHT

Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA , Tue, 8:00 PM, MAY 16, 2023

Jerry Harrison formerly of the Talking Heads and Adrian Belew most well-known as part of King Crimson. This will be a cool and eclectic show.

Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers

White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA , Thu, 7:30 PM, MAY 18, 2023

Jim Messina

Jasperilla Music loading...

Jasperilla Music

Everett Theatre - Everett, WA , Sat, 7:00 PM, MAY 20, 2023

Singer, songwriter, Guitarist, Producer, and one half of Loggins and Messina. This will be good.

John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band

Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA , Sun, 7:30 PM, MAY 21, 2023

A classic rock “one hit wonder” with a great show.

REO Speedwagon

Toyota Center Kennewick - Kennewick, WA, Tue, 7:30 PM, MAY 23, 2023

Epic Epic loading...

REO Speedwagon

Muckleshoot Casino Events Center - Auburn, WA, Wed, 8:00 PM, MAY 24, 2023

James Taylor

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA ,

Thu, 7:00 PM, MAY 25, 2023

Fri, 7:00 PM, MAY 26, 2023

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Edmonds Center for the Arts - Edmonds, WA , Thu, 7:30 PM, MAY 25, 2023

Two blues legends. This will be a cool show.

Joe Bonamassa

J & R Adventures J & R Adventures loading...

The Capitol Theatre - WA - Yakima, WA , Fri, 8:00 PM, MAY 26, 2023

If you love great guitar players, you can’t miss this guy.

Backroads Blues Festival Feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Joe Bonamassa

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA . Sun, 6:00 PM, MAY 28, 2023

146861501 Alenate loading...

Duran Duran

Bastille, CHIC, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA, Wed, 7:00 PM, MAY 31, 2023

A lot of great music to be had in May.