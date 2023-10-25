Congress Considering Hydropower Expansion in Washington State
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is touting her new clean energy bill to expand hydropower energy production.
McMorris Rodgers introduced the Hydropower Clean Energy Future Act yesterday [Tuesday] to the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security.
“Hydropower is one of America’s most valuable energy sources. It accounts for over 6% of our nation’s electricity generation and nearly 40% of the nation’s renewable generation," Representative McMorris-Rodgers said. "This is especially important in Eastern Washington as we approach the colder winter months. Without hydropower, our communities would be at serious risk of life-threatening blackouts."
McMorris says the act will ensure America leads the way on clean, renewable and affordable energy for generations to come.
