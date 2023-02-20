Newhouse: Spy Balloon Stresses The Importance Of CCP Legislation

Earlier this month, central Washington’s Dan Newhouse led his House colleagues in the introduction of the Prohibition of Agricultural Land for the People’s Republic of China Act. The legislation would prohibit the purchase of public or private agricultural land in the United States by foreign nationals associated with the Government of the People’s Republic of China. The Chair of the Western Caucus added the issue of those close to the Chinese Government owning U.S. Farmland is one of national security.

"For any adversarial country to potentially gain control of any link in our supply chain, especially our food supply chain, that could have truly negative consequences. Imagine how quickly we could be literally brought to our knees if our food supply was compromised.”

Newhouse's legislation was introduced days before a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Montana, and eventually shot down off of the coast of South Carolina.

“I've been working on this issue for at least two years now we just introduced new legislation in this Congress to address it this is going to be one of the major topics that the Select Committee looks at the balloon thing just helps people understand how important the work we're going to do is to our country so timing is everything.”

Newhouse added he’s hopeful lawmakers will take this proposal as an opportunity to consider what steps should be taken to benefit the safety and security of Americans and American farming.

Click Here to check out Newhouse's Proposed Legislation.

