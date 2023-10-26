What Is Washington State’s Easiest Pass To Drive Through During Winter?

What Is Washington State's Easiest Pass To Drive Through During The Winter

The first time I ever had to drive through a mountain pass during winter was pretty scary for me.



Is White Pass A Safe Pass To Travel In Washington State During The Winter?

I was heading back to college in Nampa Idaho and it was the middle of winter. I had an old beater of a car, a 1973 Mercury Capri, with bald tires and rear-wheel suspension. I must've biffed the ditch a few times heading back to college from Clarkston Washington.

If you are new to Washington State, a little knowledge goes a long way so I thought I'd help you navigate some of the winter passes around the state.

Snoqualmie Pass is the easiest pass to drive through during winter in Washington. It has a relatively low elevation at 2726, and the highway is relatively flat, which makes it an easy pass for most drivers. Interstate 90 goes through the pass making it a little easier to navigate with multiple lanes.

Additionally, the state monitors the pass during winter, and the road is frequently plowed and salted to ensure adequate traction and prevent accidents.

While Snoqualmie Pass is the easiest pass to drive during the winter, drivers must still exercise caution when traveling during the season. The pass can still get a ton of snow and ice, which can cause slippery conditions so don't mistake easy for safety.

In addition to Snoqualmie Pass, drivers can also consider Stevens Pass, which is the second easiest pass to drive through during winter in Washington. Stevens Pass has a higher elevation at 4061.

Like Snoqualmie Pass, the state monitors Stevens Pass during winter, and frequently plows and salts the road to ensure safe conditions.

Drivers can also opt to use US 12/ White Pass, which is located in the south-central part of the state. The pass is at a higher elevation than Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass, but it is an easy pass to drive through during winter, thanks to constant state monitoring.

These are a few passes if you are new to Washington State that are worth checking out. It's best if you check the radio station app for road conditions so you'll always be prepared for winter travel in Washington State.

