Winter Weather Advisory For PNW Mountains, 10-12 More Inches (Skiers Delight)

It seems as if the PNW can't catch a break. More snow is predicted for the mountains.

Every time I turn around I hear more snow is on the way. The forecast from KNDU's weather personality, Stacy Lee who seems to be a snow-lover is that a winter weather advisory is in effect for the PNW mountains.

Plan on slippery road conditions, especially along I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

The latest prediction for Snoqualmie Pass is 10-12 inches of more snow. In fact, the National Weather Service is predicting anywhere from 5-15 inches for the Cascade Mountains, including Stevens Pass, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier.

I guess this is wonderful news for skiers, as Lee called it, "New powder" and told viewers she's planning to hit the slopes soon. She also reiterated vehicle safety tips for motorists who are planning to travel the mountain passes.

It's a good thing to have a winter travel kit in your vehicle. The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends that your kit should include:

A cell phone charger, a flashlight, extra batteries, a blanket, tire chains, boots, gloves, a first aid kit, water, snacks, an ice scraper or snow shovel, and a whistle to signal for help.

Travel through the mountain passes will be very difficult at times. Slow down and use extra caution.

