Leavenworth Man Receives Five Year Sentence for Sexual Assault

A Leavenworth man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday, for assaulting a woman in his own home.

Back in March, 2020, 49-year-old Cameron S. Ownbey was accused of assaulting a woman who came to visit him for the weekend.

The victim awoke to Ownbey holding a vial of amyl nitrite to her face and tried to choke her when she tried to flee.

In August, 2022, jurors found Ownbey guilty of two counts of second-degree assault, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommended Ownbey serve 15 years due to his prior sex offense convictions, while the Washington State Department of Corrections recommended a sentence of over five years.