Man Who Held Bible Studies Charged With Rape

A 69-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting two younger men at a Wenatchee home where he conducted bible study classes.

Michael Wilson was arrested Tuesday on accusations he sexually assaulted a 22-year-old man last year and the previous year, and a 24-year-old man last year.

Detectives say the men knew Wilson through bible studies held at his residence on Burchvale Road.

Wilson is now in the Chelan County jail on 2nd and 3rd Degree Rape charges, with bail set at $1 million.

Court documents filed by detectives say Wilson was interviewed on Tuesday, where they say he admitted to having sexual contacted with both men, but claimed the 22-year-old never said no, and the contact with the 24-year-old was "inadvertent"

Wilson was arrested after the interview, and had not yet appeared in court as of late Wednesday.