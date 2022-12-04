18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations

An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens.

Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties.

At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in Wenatchee, Moreno-Lopez allegedly raped a 16-year-old while she was intoxicated.

After the alleged assault took place, the suspect was physically assaulted by multiple male party guests.

Detectives later discovered that Moreno-Lopez may have sexually assaulted two teens back in May, a 17-year-old in Cashmere, and a 15-year-old at Castlerock Apartments.

Chelan County Superior Court issued a one-year no-contact order between Moreno-Lopez and the victims.

Bail was set at $500,000.