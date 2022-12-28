Experience an Elegant Winery & Stay in Unique Luxury in Wapato Today

If you're into awesome views, and wine tasting, a visit to Wapato would be wonderful.

The views were breathtaking. It was a fun little camper that had everything we needed.

Freehand Cellars is steps away from your luxury Airstream trailer. The site features a private deck with a hot tub to relax in under the stars. You'll also want to build a fire and roast hot dogs and marshmallows. Bring on the hot chocolate or get your wine glasses out.

Let the party begin in Wapato!

A Wonderful Unique Stay in Wapato awaits you With Wine This takes glamping to the next level. Enjoy an exquisite stay in an Airstream trailer featuring all the mega-comforts. You'll love the hot tub under the stars surrounded by 8 acres of beautiful orchards and rose bushes. Of course, there's a full-blown winery next door to enjoy.

According to the Airbnb write-up, it's:

Stylish and no-effort camping! Enjoy spending some nights on our Airstream to experience for yourself this iconic travel trailer, and upscale camping. It is compact and it is a power sipper, but it is fun and beats a tent by a million times! Your own kitchenette, eating nook, bathroom, shower, bed, and smart TVs with Netflix, HBO, YouTube, and wifi. Outdoors you can enjoy the private deck, hot tub, gas fire pit, and beautiful views, and walk to the Freehand Cellars tasting room for wines or appetizers.

The reviews are unbelievable:

We had a lovely stay at Freehand Cellars. The Airstream was luxurious and very well clean/taken care of. They were having a problem with the heater while we were there so they set us up with space heaters and electric blankets which kept us very warm and cozy. Would absolutely recommend this to anyone and would definitely come back!~ Sarah, December 2022 Stayed here with my bf for our anniversary and it was an amazing stay! The views were breathtaking. It was a fun little camper that had everything we needed. Given that it’s a small camper, the bathroom and shower were on the smaller side but that was to be expected. We also loved the welcome binder with all the info about the camper as well as the local suggestions (Cowiche Canyon Kitchen had delicious cocktails and steaks)! Would definitely love to come back again!~ Darelle, November, 2022

Go here to book your wonderful winery experience overnight stay in Wapato.

