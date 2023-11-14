Prepare to Raise a Pint at a New Tri-Cities Brewery

People in the Tri-Cities will soon have a new spot to raise a pint.

The Tri-Cities will have a new destination brewery with breathtaking panoramic views of the area when Wheat Head Brewing Co. opens later this year. The brewery is the result of five years of planning and hard work by the father-daughter team of Loren Miller and Tina Phillips. The brewery will be located on their farmland.

Wheat Head Brewing

Cheers to the Community in the Tri-Cities

In a press release, they said, "Breweries are totally our vibe. We want to encourage relaxing, laughter, good times, and that get outta' town feeling just minutes from home."

Wheat Head Brewing will have great views

The brewery hopes to bring in people and create a community by hosting weddings, events, farmers markets, and beer festivals. Wheat Head will serve six beers brewed by Dan Howe along with wine, ciders, and non-alcoholic options out of a 2500-square-foot space.

A look inside Wheat Head Brewing

Pairing Brews with Food Trucks

The builders also installed three food truck hookups to encourage partnerships with local mobile food rigs. While patrons enjoy a drink or a bite from the food truck, they can take in the unique decor that tells the history of the family and farm.

Stay tuned for more updates on Wheat Head Brewery in the future.