Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like

Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st

Get ready Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers.



Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its return policy that might be a boon for shoppers. As you prepare for the holidays, here is how that new policy could help you.

Here's What You Need To Know About Walmart's New Holiday Return Policy

In a recent article from MSN.com, Walmart is adjusting its return policies which should be a good move for the retailer.

In a statement from Walmart, here are details on the new return policy:

“Walmart is making the returns experience easier and more convenient with three new and expanded options that save customers time during the busiest season of the year and give them extra peace of mind when shopping for gifts.”

What does this exactly mean for you as a shopper in Washington State, basically Walmart is saying that beginning in October, Walmart+ members, and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.

The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.

As the holiday approaches, this new policy should make it easier for your holiday shopping and your returns if you need to bring some items back to the store.

You can read more about the new holiday return policy from MSN.COM here

