Couple Arrested After Standoff for Several Thefts in Tri-Cities

A couple is in custody for several Tri-Cities thefts after a standoff last Thursday.

On Friday, August 11th, Richland Police were called to Gold's Gym for a reported theft. 31-year old Damien J. Sperline and 24-year old Cathleen A. Thomas are shown on surveillance video at the gym using passes they had previously obtained. Thomas was shown leaving the women's locker room with a bag that wasn't hers.

Later that same day, Police returned for another theft report.

Wallets were reported stolen from the gym's locker rooms. Credit cards of the victims were being used at Richland businesses. Sperline and Thomas were seen in a red pickup truck throwing credit cards out of the window. The two pulled into a Benton City mobile home park and were seen fleeing and abandoning the truck.

On Thursday, August 17th, the two were located by Benton County Sheriff's Deputies.

After a brief standoff, Sperline and Thomas were taken into custody. Both are charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Identity Theft, and several more charges. The two are tied to several thefts in Kennewick and Richland dating back to May. They're also linked to a hit and run collision and vehicle prowls, where they used stolen credit cards at Fred Meyer. The two suspects have admitted their involvement in the Gold's Gym thefts and fraudulently using stolen credit cards. You can read the full account from the Richland Police Department Facebook page.

