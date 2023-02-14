Where’s the Best Pizza in Tri-Cities? The Answer May Surprise You…
Who doesn't like pizza? The real question is: Where's the best pizza in Tri-Cities?
Are you a fan of the big chains? You know, Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Papa John's. I love any and all pizza. It's the one thing my husband and I can agree on, any time, every time. National Pizza Day was on February 9th, so naturally, we had to post about it on Facebook.
So, where can you find a tasty pizza pie in Tri-Cities? I know a place from experience. It's a Tri-Cities favorite.
Hubby's Pizza on Columbia Drive in Kennewick. When we first arrived in Tri-Cities it was the first restaurant we enjoyed. We've been regular visitors ever since. Of course, it's an awesome place for birthday parties. And while we're on the subject of birthdays, we have to include Shakey's in Pasco and Chuck E. Cheese in Kennewick.
The BEST Pizza in Tri-Cities is found at Mercy's Pizza Taco in Pasco.
The reviews are plenty and amazing!
Best pizza in all of Tri-cities. Best pizza in all of Washington state. This is one of those hidden spots not yet discovered. Pizzas made by the owner and made to perfection. ~ Jefferey
Super delicious pizza. It’s my first time having a taco pizza and seriously not my last! Yummy indeed I look forward to eating here more. ~ Ester
Mod Pizza is relatively new to the area. I love it. Round Table has an awesome lunch special. We can't leave out Brick House Pizza in West Richland, or Rocco's, which is highly recommended by friends.