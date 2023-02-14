Where’s the Best Pizza in Tri-Cities? The Answer May Surprise You…

Who doesn't like pizza? The real question is: Where's the best pizza in Tri-Cities?

Get our free mobile app

Pizza Hut Lounge Park City Getty Images for Pizza Hut loading...

Are you a fan of the big chains? You know, Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Papa John's. I love any and all pizza. It's the one thing my husband and I can agree on, any time, every time. National Pizza Day was on February 9th, so naturally, we had to post about it on Facebook.

So, where can you find a tasty pizza pie in Tri-Cities? I know a place from experience. It's a Tri-Cities favorite.

https://www.hubbyspizza.com/ https://www.hubbyspizza.com/ loading...

Hubby's Pizza on Columbia Drive in Kennewick. When we first arrived in Tri-Cities it was the first restaurant we enjoyed. We've been regular visitors ever since. Of course, it's an awesome place for birthday parties. And while we're on the subject of birthdays, we have to include Shakey's in Pasco and Chuck E. Cheese in Kennewick.

The BEST Pizza in Tri-Cities is found at Mercy's Pizza Taco in Pasco.

Mercy's Pizza Taco Mercy's Pizza Taco loading...

The reviews are plenty and amazing!

Best pizza in all of Tri-cities. Best pizza in all of Washington state. This is one of those hidden spots not yet discovered. Pizzas made by the owner and made to perfection. ~ Jefferey

Mercy's Taco Pizza-Facebook Mercy's Taco Pizza-Facebook loading...

Super delicious pizza. It’s my first time having a taco pizza and seriously not my last! Yummy indeed I look forward to eating here more. ~ Ester

Mod Pizza is relatively new to the area. I love it. Round Table has an awesome lunch special. We can't leave out Brick House Pizza in West Richland, or Rocco's, which is highly recommended by friends.

5 Restaurants Fitting For The Former Shari's Restaurant In Richland The old Shari's location on George Washington Way in Richland has been sitting vacant for some time. They closed their doors after 40 years. What business would you like to see? We have a few ideas.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.