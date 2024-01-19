Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Work Closures 1/19/24

Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Delays/Closures For 1/19/14

We've got several delays and closures this morning for Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley, and Oregon, here is our list so far.

Here's The Complete List Of Closures And Delays For 1/19/24 In Tri-Cities Area

We'll continue to update the list as we get more information.

• State Building Closures - Central Oregon - State offices are closed today, January 19, 2024, in the following counties: Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson. Hybrid and remote workers will work regular hours. Visit www.oregon.gov/das for more info (incl. details for hybrid and remote workers). This notice does NOT cover courts or legislative offices. Hybrid and remote workers can get additional information at DAS website. Posted: Fri. 19th, 04:48 AM

All CBC campuses are closed tomorrow Friday January 19th due to inclement weather conditions forecasted to continue overnight and throughout tomorrow, creating unsafe travel conditions throughout the area. All operations, classes, activities including athletic practices and games scheduled for tomorrow are canceled and facilities including the Fitness Center and Library will be closed.

UPDATE Posted: Thu. 18th, 09:57 PM WSU Tri-Cities - Campus will be closed on Friday January 19, 2024. Classes may move to remote instruction. Students should check Canvas or contact their instructors about the status of their classes. For more information about this event, see http://tricities.wsu.edu/alerts.

