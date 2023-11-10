Richland New Business-Blu ‘A Living Art Show’ Grand Opening
Hey Tri-Cities! There's a new business at the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland.
Blu is spiritual wellness shop located in the space that was Lotus of the Moon at 1386 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA. Part of the shop is also dedicated to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Owner Keena Tenorio says Blu means "Beautiful loving universe." She resonated with the color blue, and said, "It's a reminder that no matter where you are in your life, no matter how bleak or dark or negative things seem, the universe always has your back."
What items and services are available at Blu?
There's so much. Crystals, books, jewelry and more. Tenorio says, "We do card readings, yoga, meditating, chanting. We work with crystals." Some believe crystals carry a certain energy that enhances their life. "This is a perfect place for anyone seeking peace and fulfillment."
You're invited to Blu's Grand Opening this Saturday, November 11th from 2-9 pm.
A lot is planned for the family-friendly event. There will be lots of prizes to enter to win. Chair massages will be offered to moms and dads from 2-4 pm. Plan to meet Moana and Maribel from 3-4 pm. Complimentary crystals will be available for children. Then, get set for the after-party from 6-9 pm. Featuring an international cuisine buffet, 360 video booth, micro-tattoos, henna art, live music, and more.
We are so honored & excited that we get to create something as special as this and have a platform where we can spread positivity, promote diversity, inclusion, and cultural harmony!
5 Restaurants Fitting For The Former Shari's Restaurant In Richland
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
Broadmoor Park, Pasco (Formerly Bradmoor Outlet Mall)
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner