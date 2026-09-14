Police: Pullman Man Chased Door-to-Door Salesman After Threatening to Kill Him

A Pullman man is under arrest after chasing down a door-to-door salesman on his scooter.

Door-to-Door Salesman Allegedly Chased Half a Mile by Pullman Man

In an unusual incident posted by the Pullman Police Department, 43-year-old Joseph Vandermark is under arrest for felony harassment with threats to kill after being spotted by officers near Sunnyside Hill on Friday, September 11th.

Get our free mobile app

Pullman Salesman Gets Chased After Alleged Threat to Kill Him

According to the report, Vandermark chased a 22-year-old salesman after the man knocked on his door.

The victim said that Vandermark threatened to kill him after knocking on his door and was soon pursued by Vandermark on his scooter.

rik/canva rik/canva

READ NOW: Kennewick police tracked down a murder suspect

Officers spotted Vandermark chasing the salesman on the scooter and arrested him.

The victim escaped Vandermark and was uninjured during the pursuit. You can read more details about the arrest here.