Is a Polar Vortex About to Hit Washington State?

Winter is around the corner, and the rest of the nation has been experiencing a polar vortex in some parts of the country already. I'm not ready for a winter blast, but it's that time of year.

Will Washington State Get Hit by a Polar Vortex This Winter?

What does that mean for Washington State over the next few weeks?

The higher elevations are already getting plenty of snow, and North Cascades Highway 20 has shut down for the winter.

Northwest Hit By More Snow, Closing Highways Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

One thing we know for certain is that long-range forecasts for winter 2025/2026 are indicating a colder-than-average season for much of Washington and Oregon.

According to the state’s climate office, the upcoming months (December–February) have a good chance of below-normal temperatures across the northern half of Washington State.

READ NEXT: Could Tri-Cities See Snow Through December 2025?

Meanwhile, weathercasters report that a disruption in the polar vortex is underway, which is allowing Arctic air and cold patterns to drop south into parts of North America.

Polar Vortex Buzz: Should WA State Residents Prepare?

That being said, a recent forecast of the next two weeks (roughly mid-December) for much of the western U.S. (including the Pacific Northwest) suggests near- or slightly above-average temperatures rather than a dramatic Arctic blast.

Midwest Snow Storm Puts Hamper On Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Getty Images loading...

So as the rest of the nation hunkers down for a polar vortex over the next few weeks, it looks like we'll experience colder temps here in the Columbia Basin, but nothing on the level of a polar vortex.