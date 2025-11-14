Police Alert: Pasco Car Prowls Rising Fast on West Side

I know I'm guilty of this, and there's one thing that you can do to keep your vehicle safe during these cold months in the Tri-Cities.

West Pasco Hit Hard by Car Prowls; Police Urge Vigilance

The Pasco Police Department is sounding the alarm after seeing a sharp rise in vehicle prowls across the city, with the west side of town being hit especially hard.

In a posting on the Pasco Police Facebook page, Pasco Police Officers say they’re responding to more reports than usual, and nearly all of them have two things in common.

First, in most of these cases, the vehicles were left unlocked. Police say it might seem like a small oversight, but it’s the biggest factor making these crimes so easy.

Many prowlers don’t bother breaking windows or forcing doors; they walk through neighborhoods and parking lots, checking door handles to see if they are unlocked. If they find one unlocked, they take the opportunity.

Second, officers say many victims left valuables inside their vehicles. Stolen items in recent cases include wallets, purses, cash, electronics, and even firearms.

“These two simple steps could save you from a lot of stress, frustration, and loss,” the department emphasized in its Facebook posting.

Back in the day, my brothers were notorious car hoppers and part of the problem. I, along with the Pasco Police, am reminding you to lock your vehicle doors so you don't become a victim of those rising vehicle thefts in the Tri-Cities.

