Is Northern State Mental Asylum WA’s Most Haunted? Find Out Now

The Northern State Mental Hospital is still standing and people claim that it's haunted.

The institution in Sedro-Woolley is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The facility was once the largest for mentally ill people in Washington.

The facility operated from 1912 to 1973.

The hospital had several production buildings and a 700-acre farm on the property. The patients were treated with occupational therapy. It was believed that physical labor on the farm would help them in recovery.

However, unethical treatments were also utilized.

It's reported that electroshock therapy and lobotomies were performed. As patients were prepared to leave the hospital, some were sterilized for their own good, as well as society's.

It's rumored that thousands of patients died at Northern State Mental Hospital. There's a graveyard full of of unmarked graves. There's a plaque that reads:

In respectful memory of the 1,487 Northern State Hospital patients interred in these grounds. May they now rest in peace with dignity. 1913 - 1972

After the asylum closed in 1973, the property was handed over to the county. The farm was turned into a recreation area. People are encouraged to stroll the buildings and cemetery. However, over the years, there have been numerous claims of paranormal activity on the grounds and remaining buildings. A few buildings are still utilized today. Some are open for the public to explore. Visitors have reported hearing voices, footsteps, and more.

According to the Washington Trails Association, the Northern State Ghost Town is a popular hike.

