More Snow: How Long Should You Let Your Car Warm Up In the Cold?
Lots of people warm their vehicles up before hitting the road, especially when it's COLD.
But, what do the experts say about warming up our vehicles?
It's not necessary. While it's awesome to jump into a warmer vehicle, you really only need to let your vehicle run from 30 seconds to a minute. The fastest way to warm up an engine is by driving it.
According to Consumer Reports:
It’s a good idea to let the car run for about a minute. Some drivers prefer to let the engine idle for 20 minutes or longer to get everything—including the cabin—really warm, but the fastest way to warm up an engine is by driving.
However, please, make sure your windshield is clear to see.
Let's not forget that you can be substantially fined for NOT clearing your windshield.
No one wants or needs to be fined for this. It's NOT safe to drive with snow blocking your view. And yet, I see it all the time.
While it seems Mother Nature has subsided for a time, be vigilant.
Do your part to remain safe. Clear your vehicle so that you can see properly. We're not out of the woods, just yet.
Be sure to check travel conditions before you go.
Check WSDOT or Tripcheck for current road conditions.