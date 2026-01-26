Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire Bring Legendary Hits to Seattle This August

Two of the biggest names in music history, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, are bringing their high-energy show to Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Lionel Richie Teams Up With Earth, Wind & Fire for Climate Pledge Arena Show

As a kid, I was the biggest fan of Lionel Richie. He had hit after hit, including "All Night Long," "Running with the Night," and "Dancing on the Ceiling," plus all of the Commodores' hits as well, so this is going to be a fantastic night of music.

Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire Set for Epic Seattle Concert at Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime show go on sale to the public on Friday, January 30th, 2026, at 10:00 AM via Ticketmaster and other authorized ticket outlets.

Whether you’re after floor seats, VIP experiences, or premium views from above, be sure to secure your spot early

It's going to be a great night of music, and 98.3 The Key has your free tickets.

We are giving you a chance to win your tickets below, and tickets for the show link to the show so you can buy them when they go on sale.

