Can You Name This NFL Hall of Fame Legend from Pasco Washington?

Did you know that an NFL Hall of Fame player was born right here in Tri-Cities Washington in Pasco?

Which NFL Hall of Fame Player was Born in Tri-Cities?

This player spent the entire 13 seasons of his NFL career with the same team. He was drafted 9th overall by that team back in 2000 and was honored with NFL Rookie of the Year in his first season. He was selected as All-Pro 4 times and was invited 8-times to the Pro Bowl in his career. He was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.

Admitted to the College and NFL Hall of Fame

He was admitted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017 for his long college carrier at the University of New Mexico. He was also one of 27 finalists and was inducted on his first try into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame in February of 2018. Do you know who he is now?

What Else This Player is Famous For

In 2002 he won $47,000 on the game show Wheel of Fortune and gave it all to charity. After retiring, he was a TV announcer for Fox Sports and has appeared in many commercials for McDonalds, Nike, and Old Spice. He was also hired by Sega Sports to be the spokesperson for NFL 2K3 and was on the cover of the game. Now that you know all this about him, can you name the NFL Hall of Fame player from Pasco?

His Name is Brian Urlacher

In case you didn't know, I am talking about Brian Urlacher that played for the Chicago Bears. Yes, he was born in Pasco back in May of 1978 but moved to New Mexico after his parents divorced. Brian Urlacher was one of the most liked and famous linebackers that I can remember playing in the NFL. How popular was he? His jersey sales rivaled other famous players like Favre and Vick and he was voted by fans to the Pro Bowl 8 times.

Brian Urlacher Handled Shade from a Sports Illustrated Article

Sports Illustrated once named him the 2nd most overrated player in the NFL and his response was legendary. He said "Just watch the film. I don't know what people are saying, but I'm not too worried about it anymore. All I can do is go out there and play hard and try and help my team win, and that's what I'm going to keep doing."

What is Brian Urlacher Doing Now?

Brian has had two daughters with his ex-wife and then another son with Tyna Robertson. He shortly dated Jenny McCarthy over the summer of 2012, but married a woman named Jennifer Frost in 2016. Jennifer was a contestant on America's Next Top Model. His number is not officially retired from the Bears, but it has not been worn since his Hall of Fame induction. Brian Urlacher is easily one of the best middle linebackers in history and we are proud that he was born in Pasco, Washington.

