WSP Urges Caution Amid Deadly Crash in Tri-Cities

Charges are pending against the 17-year-old driver of a car that left the roadway near Richland, killing one of two passengers yesterday afternoon.

"It could be anywhere from a traffic infraction all the way up to a felony charge," Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson said. "The vehicle was traveling eastbound on 240 and continued on the on-ramp to eastbound 182. This vehicle left the roadway."

The vehicle went up an embankment and rolled on its top. A 17-year-old Kennewick girl was dead when state troopers arrived.

"The driver was transported to Kadlec Medical Center with a serious hand injury and the other juvenile passenger was not injured at all." WSP Trooper Thorson said.

Thorson says all three occupants of the car had their seatbelts on and no alcohol or drugs were found in the vehicle.

Investigators don't believe weather and roadway conditions played a factor.

"State Patrol detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses to this collision, along with a male passenger that was inside the vehicle when it rolled. We're not releasing the exact details of the cause of the collision, but we are actively interviewing people to get to the bottom of exactly what happened." Thorson added.

The deadly crash comes as drivers are hitting the roadways for the holiday. WSP asks that you follow these tips.

"We don't want anyone driving impaired and that includes alcohol and or drugs. Please follow all speed limits. Don't drive distracted and put your cell phone down. Don't drive aggressive and be a polite driver. That includes don't follow cars too closely. Use your turn signals and make good lane changes. Also wear your seatbelt including at nighttime. And also, we suggest following DOT's mobile app for best travel times and roadway closures across the state." WSP Trooper Thorson added.

