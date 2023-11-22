8 Things You Can’t Bring to the Airport in Washington State

What Can't I Bring To An Airport In Washington State?

Whether you are flying out of Pasco, Seattle, Spokane, or any other airport in Washington State, it's important to become familiar with the items that you cannot bring on board.

Here Are 8 Items You Can't Bring On A Flight In Washington State

I once learned my lesson the hard way and I'd like to help you not go through the hassle that I did a few years back.

I recall a flight I took many years ago and I got detained at security because I had some hairspray and other liquids that raised an eyebrow at the TSA security check.

I was a little embarrassed to get shuttled to the side of the boarding passengers.

Airports have very strict security protocols, and certain objects are not allowed in order to ensure air travel remains safe and secure so I've compiled eight things that aren't allowed in an airport just in case you didn't know for your next flight.

Certain Sharp Objects Aren't Allowed On Aircraft

Sharp objects such as knives, box cutters, scissors, and any other cutting instrument are not allowed at security checkpoints.

As a general rule of thumb, any object with a blade longer than 6 cm is prohibited from being brought onto an aircraft.

This includes pocket knives and multi-tools like Swiss Army knives. If you are traveling with a cane sword or similar item for ceremonial purposes, make sure to check with your airline prior to arriving at the airport to get approval for bringing it on board.

Explosive Materials and Firearms Obviously Aren't Allowed

Explosive materials such as dynamite, fireworks, or flares are not permitted on airplanes regardless of whether they were purchased at a store or given as gifts.

Additionally, anything related to firearms - including ammunition and bullets - is also strictly forbidden at all airports in Washington State.

If you have any questions about the legality of certain items related to firearms before your flight takes off, contact your airline directly for more information.

Some Liquids & Gels Aren't Allowed On Airplanes In Washington State

Individual containers containing liquids or gels must be 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less when combined in one quart-sized clear plastic bag per passenger during screening at the security checkpoint.

Larger containers that hold more than 3.4 ounces (100 ml) will not be permitted even if they are only partially full due to safety concerns regarding potential hazardous material onboard aircraft cabins.

It is important to note that aerosol cans containing flammable substances - such as hairspray and deodorant - are also prohibited from entering security checkpoints in Washington State airports.

Traveling through an airport can be stressful but there is no need for added anxiety when it comes to packing for your flight, I've learned my lesson a time or two so don't be a goof like me, know before you go and save yourself the headache. If there's an item you're still wondering about, check this full list of items from the TSA.

