Kennewick Police Searching for Missing 14-Year Old, Have You Seen Cazz?

14-year old Casmira Hernandez is missing.

The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Casmira Hernandez, a runaway out of Kennewick. Police need your help to locate the missing teen. Hernandez is known to go by the name of Cazz.

Casmira is described as having short black hair, being about 4'08" tall, and weighing about 100 lbs. Cazz was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black sweatpants with black shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Casmira Hernandez, please contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

