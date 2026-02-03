Is Winter Over Already? Here’s What Tri-Cities Weather Is Saying

I've lived in the Tri-Cities, Washington area since 2007, and I feel like this is the mildest winter since I've moved here.

From Frost to Flowers: Is Spring Starting in the Tri-Cities?

Tri-Cities is normally not known for a ton of snow during the winter but this winter is surprising on the lack of snow on the ground.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Spring Tease or Real Deal? Tri-Cities Weather Has Us Guessing

As we jump into February, it's got me thinking about what the weather outlook is for the rest of winter.

Are we going to get snow over the next few weeks?

According to the Northwest Weather Service, early February is staying relatively mild for winter, with highs mostly in the 40s to low 50s and lows near freezing, typical for this time of year.

READ NOW: WSDOT Shares Winter Driving Tips For Your February Travels

Official short-term forecasts (like this week) show no significant snow expected in the next 7 to 10 days, though occasional light precipitation or mixed rain/snow events can happen if a cold front dips south.

Even though winter isn’t officially over until March, snow chances are lower, and temperatures are trending warmer compared to mid-winter already, with daytime highs in the 50's.

If we don't get a late winter arctic blast, it looks like we are looking at mild weather all the way to March, so if you are still thinking that we are going to get snow, you might be disappointed this month.