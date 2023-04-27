Best Buy is one of our last bastions of hope for electronics and more. A go-to place for many to buy video games, phones, accessories, computers, laptops and so much more in person rather than buying it online and hoping it comes delivered without issues. They even still sell DVDs for those of us who prefer physical media.

Best Buy Closing 17 Stores with an expected 30 by the end of the year

In sad news, they've announced as many as 17 stores closing soon with more stores closing by the end of the year.

So far, according to Best Life Online, those stores seem to be mostly in the midwest including a couple in Tennessee and two stores in Minneapolis.

Best Buy locations in California, Texas, and Illinois are also slated to close.

I wish it ended here, but, alas, there are more stores pending closer as well through the end of this year and continually through next as well as part of a 'lease review process'. The list of future store closings isn't listed as of this time.

Why would these Best Buy stores be closing?

Money, of course. Money, as always. According to Retail Dive, Best Buy reported a loss of 10% year after year. With prices on the rise, the people feel it. While there is a growth in gaming and tablets there is a decline in home theater, appliances and mobile phones.

What does this mean for Yakima's Best Buy location? At this time, nothing.

No news is good news.

Yakima's location is open and will remain open until further notice so, as of this time, we're in the clear. Let's hope we keep it this way. There are too many stores closing and I hate to see it.

