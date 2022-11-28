Santa Flips the Switch Thursday to Welcome in Christmas in Hermiston

Canva
Hermiston Parks and Recreation
Tis the season for Holiday Cheer to begin!

This Thursday, December 1st, all the fun begins in Hermiston with a HUGE celebration beginning at 5:30 pm. Everyone is invited to gather around the big tree to watch Santa flip the switch and welcome in the Holiday season officially.

What can people expect?

There will be music, carolers, a variety of performances, and vendors for your enjoyment. There will be a lighted holiday parade starting at 5:30 pm along Main Street, featuring the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks.

Lower Valley Christmas Trucks
What's the schedule?

6 pm...Santa arrives in the area.

6:15 pm Santa will host the official tree lighting.

6:20-7:00 pm Santa will be available for photos.

Don't forget mittens or gloves! Dress in layers for optimum warmth. As of now, there's a 30% chance for rain and snow showers mixed.

