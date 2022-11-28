Santa Flips the Switch Thursday to Welcome in Christmas in Hermiston
Tis the season for Holiday Cheer to begin!
Get our free mobile app
This Thursday, December 1st, all the fun begins in Hermiston with a HUGE celebration beginning at 5:30 pm. Everyone is invited to gather around the big tree to watch Santa flip the switch and welcome in the Holiday season officially.
Canva
What can people expect?
There will be music, carolers, a variety of performances, and vendors for your enjoyment. There will be a lighted holiday parade starting at 5:30 pm along Main Street, featuring the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks.
What's the schedule?
6 pm...Santa arrives in the area.
6:15 pm Santa will host the official tree lighting.
6:20-7:00 pm Santa will be available for photos.
Don't forget mittens or gloves! Dress in layers for optimum warmth. As of now, there's a 30% chance for rain and snow showers mixed.
TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings
For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.