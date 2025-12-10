Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Acquired By Grandview, WA Company

For the first time in 50 years Ste. Michelle Wine Estates will be owned by a private Washington-based company. On Monday, The Wyckoff Family announced the acquisition of Ste. Michelle, which includes all wine brands, facilities and vineyards in Washington.

Court Wyckoff, CEO of Wyckoff Farms and Coventry Vale Winery said, “We deeply believe in Ste. Michelle Wine Estates’ outstanding portfolio of iconic Northwest wine brands. We look forward to working with the Ste. Michelle team to build on its leadership, invest in winemaking quality, and champion Washington’s wine grape growers and Washington wine to consumers across the country.”

Founded in 1950, The Wyckoff Family is a third-generation family owner of agribusiness companies based in the Yakima Valley, producing wine grapes, custom wines and other ag products in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

The Wyckoff Family said for more than four decades, they have been a trusted partner with Ste. Michelle serving as one of its top grower and winemaking collaborators.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome family ownership with deep roots in Washington’s wine and grape-growing community who share our vision for sustained growth and our uncompromising commitment to wine quality,” stated David Bowman, Co-CEO of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with our Washington grower partners across the state,’ added Anna Mosier, Co-CEO of Ste. Michelle. “Like them, we will now be a family owned endeavor focused on making the right long-term decisions for Ste. Michelle and for the Washington wine and grape growing industry.”

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has roots in the Northwest dating back to 1933.

