Washingtonians: Ignoring This Can Cost You $500 – Do It Now

Believe it or not, you can be fined for not using tire chains in Washington.

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of the PNW making travel extremely hazardous through mountain passes. Recently, I purchased chains for my vehicle. I'm not about to get caught without them. Also, the thought of having to apply chains to my tires scares me. I've NEVER had to use them. I prefer to NOT travel during inclement weather.

Interstate 90 EB was closed earlier due to an accident as a trucker was applying chains.

Washington State Patrol reminds drivers of vehicles over 10,000 lbs GVWR that chains are required for passes.

When you encounter the sign above, this means: "Chains are required on ALL vehicles, even 4WD/AWD." This is the last step before a pass is closed. WSP offers tire chain tips below.

