What Does a Green Porch Light Mean in Washington State?

Unraveling the Significance of Green Porch Lights in Washington State

If you see a green porch light on a house in Washington State, there's a great message behind this movement to get lights changed to green in the state.



canva canva loading...

Decoding the Meaning Behind a Green Porch Light in Washington State

If you love our veterans, here is a neat way to honor their sacrifice and service.

Get our free mobile app

One of my favorite memories as a foster kid was having a blue light in my room. I always thought it was the coolest thing. A green light is also a cool thing to do to honor our veterans.

According to the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), a green porch light is a symbol of appreciation for US military veterans.

The website posting continues:

"Though some people may leave a green porch light on year-round to express their support, many choose to use this colored bulb around Veteran's Day, which is celebrated on November 11th, and Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday of May."

Vietnam Veterans Hat, Service Ribbons & Pouches On Camouflage Uniform Thomas Bullock loading...

The organization says green is the color of hope, renewal, and well-being. "Greenlight" is also a term commonly used to activate forward movement.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Green Light A Vet is the name of the program that offers a simple way to honor a veteran. The organization says that changing a single outside light to green is a great way to show your appreciation year-round for the brave folks who have served in our nation's military.

Now you know when you are passing a home with a bright green porch light, you'll know the reason.

5 Popular Foods You Can’t Find Any Longer in Washington State 5 popular food items that you'll no longer be able to find in Washington State in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals