Another Popular Drug Store Closes It’s Doors in Walla Walla
Rite Aid Has Already Closed Over 150 Stores Since Fall Of 2023
Another popular pharmacy is shutting its doors in Walla Walla.
How Many Rite Aid Stores Have Closed In Washington State?
Rite Aid announced in October of 2023 that it was closing 150 stores after filing for bankruptcy.
Washington State was one of the states targeted and over 15 stores have already closed, mainly in the Seattle area. Tri-Cities hasn't had any closures as of yet but Walla Walla seems to be losing a store in early 2024.
According to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, the Rite Aid store located at 2028 E. Isaacs Ave will be shutting its doors as early as January 18th, 2024. A previous Rite Aid store has already closed in Milton Freewater leaving both towns without a Rite Aid.
Previous closures include these locations:
WASHINGTON
- 601 South Grady Way, Ste. P, Renton
- 3202 132nd Street, S.E., Mill Creek
- 110 SW 148th Street, Burien
- 10103 Evergreen Way, Everett
- 8230 Martin Way, East Lacey
- 22201 Meridian Avenue, E Graham
- 9600 15th Ave SW, Seattle
- 2518 196th St SW, Lynnwood
- 3620 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
- 11919 NN 8th Street, Bellevue
- 7370 170th Ave NE, Redmond
The good news is so far so good for the Hermiston, Pendelton, and Tri-Cities locations.
The Walla Walla Rite Aid will transfer its prescriptions to Albertsons on Wilbur Ave. The final day will be January 18th. You can read more details on the closures here.
