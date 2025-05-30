Washington’s Pest Trapping Season Is Here

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is gearing up for another season of pest hunting. Each year, WSDA surveys for over 130 insects, weeds and pathogens. And WSDA points out while some of these pests, such as spongy moth, have been found in the state, most of these pests have not yet been found in Washington but could threaten agriculture or the environment should they establish here.

WSDA Continues To Aggressively Fight Japanese Beetle

Top among the department’s pest priorities this year is Japanese beetle. WSDA has been engaging in a difficult Japanese beetle eradication project in South Central Washington since 2022, after extensive trapping efforts in 2021 found almost 24,000 beetles in Grandview and the surrounding area. And while the Department reported a drop in beetle detections in 2023, but the numbers rebounded to almost 25,000 last year and the beetles were found in Grandview, Sunnyside, Mabton, Wapato, Pasco, Kennewick, and a small population near SeaTac. Although trapping starts soon, WSDA is still applying an insecticide to properties in the treatment areas that opt in (visit the WSDA's Website to learn more).

“Property owners in the treatment area can still sign up for free treatments. If your property isn’t treated, it becomes a potential breeding ground for beetles in your neighborhood,” Sven Spichiger, Pest Program manager, said. “We can’t eradicate this beetle if we are not allowed to treat infested properties.”

The Pest Program is also conducting high-density trapping for spongy moths near Kent and Lakewood, where several moths were trapped last year, in addition to its usual survey efforts.

“Residents in areas where spongy moths were found last year can expect to see lots of traps in their neighborhoods this summer,” Spichiger said. “Every trap is critical to our ability to accurately detect spongy moths. If you see a trap, please don’t disturb it.”

Department of Ag Looking For Several Pests

Spongy moth and Japanese beetle are just two of the pests that WSDA’s Pest Program monitors for every year. Other major pests WSDA will be looking for this year include apple maggots, grape and stone fruit pests, wood-boring insects, spotted lanternfly, and northern giant hornets.

Department of Ag traps are labeled for easy identification. Traps are placed in systematic grids to ensure proper pest detection. If a trap has fallen or needs to be moved, please note the number written on the trap and contact the WSDA Pest Program at pest@agr.wa.gov or 1-800-443-6684.

