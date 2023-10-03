New Wine Grant Process for Washington Producers

SEATTLE, WA — The Washington State Wine Commission (WSWC) has launched a new web portal to receive and track all viticulture and enology research proposals. The Washington Wine Research Grant Portal opened October 1, 2023 and is accepting research grant applications for the Fiscal Year 2025 (July 1 2024 – June 30 2025). New this year is a preproposal application requirement for all new grant applications.

The research grant portal will track and manage applications to the WSWCs own grant program and the statewide Grape and Wine Research Program administered by Washington State University. The research programs offer a variety of grants, from one-year demonstration projects to up to four years of study, and approximately $1M in research grants each year.

The Wine Commission’s grant program, initiated in 2019, was designed to foster research collaboration with WSU and other wine regions to leverage research funding opportunities. The program offers one-year grants targeted at practical, rapid application winery and vineyard trials and proof-of-concept research ideas and intermediate grants. Grants from the program are available to Washington State University scientists, Washington community colleges, non-Washington researchers and private industry and contractors.

Along with these grants provided for wine grape producers, these research grants paired with other entities can help develop better efficiencies for the industry to use.

The deadline for preproposal applications is November 10, 2023. Preproposals deemed by the industry review committee to have merit and relevance to the Washington wine industry will be invited to submit a full proposal due on January 19, 2024.

Visit the WSWC’s grant webpage to learn more about the grant programs and download proposal and report templates.

Source: Washington State Wine Commission