Idaho Wheat Focused On Market Development

This time of year is a busy one for the Idaho wheat community, not only because of harvest, but efforts to sell the crop internationally. Britany Hurst Marchant, Executive Director of Idaho Wheat says market development is a pillar of the Commission. For example, the Commission just wrapped up an event hosting a trade team from South Korea. This week, they will host a team from The Philippines in the Lewiston area. And then in September, Idaho wheat will welcome in a trade team from Japan. Hurst Marchant noted these field days allow buyers, bakers and millers get a good look at the crop.

“Most of them have never seen wheat growing in a field. That's a good opportunity for them. They drive the equipment, they talk to the farmers, see where the wheat really is coming from and the quality of it. Those trade teams are always, a lot of fun and really informative for our overseas buyers.”

Hurst Marchant noted that relationship building and maintenance is so important for the growers and the industry as a whole. But she added not all of the activity will take place in the Gem state. This fall members of the wheat commission will travel to South America to visit U.S. Wheat’s Santiago Technical Lab in Chile.

“That is really a promotion tour of soft white wheat that is grown in the Pacific Northwest," Hurst Marchant stated. "So we'll be making that that trip in October and then a couple of other overseas trips, another to South America in November and one to North Asia spring of 2025, to talk about the crop and promote Idaho Wheat and PNW wheat.”

